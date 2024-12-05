Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5 million-$188.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.8 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.140 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Asana from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 4,349,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,256. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,966.90. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

