Ascent Group LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Down 0.6 %

POOL stock opened at $373.96 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

