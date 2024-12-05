Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $284.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $219.02 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

