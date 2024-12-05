Ascent Group LLC Has $481,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,019,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,641,000 after buying an additional 355,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after buying an additional 136,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,650,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after buying an additional 295,082 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,951,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,715,000 after buying an additional 95,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

