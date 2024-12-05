Ascent Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after buying an additional 480,177 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,290,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,708,000 after buying an additional 174,330 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 315.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,793,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $112.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

