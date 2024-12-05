ASP Isotopes Inc. to Host Investor Access Event in South Africa in January 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 2, 2024 — ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) announced in a press release today that the company is set to host an Investor Access Event in South Africa from January 14-16, 2025. The event focuses on providing investors with access to the company’s operations and facilities.

During 2024, ASP Isotopes welcomed over 60 investors and corporate clients to its facilities in South Africa, emphasizing transparency and open communication with stakeholders. The upcoming Investor Access Event is designed to offer attendees the opportunity to engage firsthand with the company’s scientific and engineering teams.

The event itinerary includes scientific sessions, plant tours, and visits to key facilities such as PET Labs and Pelindaba. Participants will have the chance to explore ASP Isotopes’ three isotope enrichment facilities in South Africa, which are dedicated to producing isotopes for various industries including healthcare, technology, and nuclear energy.

ASP Isotopes encourages all interested stakeholders to register for the event promptly. To attend, individuals should email Viktor Petkov at [email protected] for registration details. The company emphasizes that participants must submit a copy of their passport by December 31, 2024, to facilitate security clearance processes.

The event marks ASP Isotopes’ commitment to advancing technology and processes for isotope production. Notably, the company’s facilities are in the process of commissioning three enrichment facilities specializing in isotopes such as Carbon-14, Silicon-28, and Ytterbium-176, with applications in healthcare, semiconductor technology, and radio-oncology therapies, respectively.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development-stage advanced materials company dedicated to producing isotopes for a range of industries using proprietary technology known as the Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP technology). The company’s facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, are focused on enriching isotopes for healthcare, technology, and nuclear energy sectors.

The press release also included forward-looking statements cautioning investors about potential uncertainties and risks associated with future developments and market conditions. ASP Isotopes encourages stakeholders to exercise discretion when considering forward-looking information.

For further information on the event and ASP Isotopes, please visit their official website at www.aspisotopes.com.

