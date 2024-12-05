Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CFO Michael Truett Tate Sells 167,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $17,190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,595,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,280,710.72. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Truett Tate sold 7,398 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $671,812.38.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $6,203,000.00.

Astera Labs stock opened at $115.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,765 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,049,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 15,477.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 873,412 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,565,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 442,698 shares in the last quarter.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

