Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.78 and last traded at $110.49. Approximately 1,065,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,170,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.39.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $3,349,083.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,178,789.20. This trade represents a 6.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,600. The trade was a 8.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,127,820 shares of company stock valued at $191,928,498 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $361,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $530,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $1,141,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 16.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 159,480 shares during the last quarter.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

