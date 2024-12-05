Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 10,097 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $292,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 226.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 124,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,656 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 385,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

ST opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.