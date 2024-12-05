Atom Investors LP Buys New Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.06% of SpartanNash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $647.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.35.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

