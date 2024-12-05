Atom Investors LP Invests $206,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.8% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $125.46 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 174.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.90.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $272,736.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,700. This trade represents a 37.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,686,800. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

