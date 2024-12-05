Atom Investors LP Makes New $251,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 73.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

SSD stock opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average of $179.07. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.42 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

