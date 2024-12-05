Atom Investors LP Sells 19,743 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,743 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

