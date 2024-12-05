Atom Investors LP Sells 2,650 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.16.

INCY stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.00, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,745 shares of company stock worth $1,311,687 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

