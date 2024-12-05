Atom Investors LP Takes $351,000 Position in Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,930,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,687,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,687,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,750,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,599,000.

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

Tamboran Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TBN stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79. Tamboran Resources Corp has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.