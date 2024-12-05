Avante (CVE:XX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 121859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Avante Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.71.

About Avante

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

