Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 9652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

