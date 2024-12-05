Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 9652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- ZenaTech Stock: A Wild Ride Fueled by Drone Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.