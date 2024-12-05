Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NVT traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $78.70. 48,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,579. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. The trade was a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.