Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Price

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,019 shares in the company, valued at $20,720,042.20. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $209,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,851.50. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,837 shares of company stock worth $1,839,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 79.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 657,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.