Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 10439200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

