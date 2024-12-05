Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Stake Trimmed by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,983 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bayview Acquisition were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAYA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 348,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 209,122 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BAYA opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Bayview Acquisition Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

