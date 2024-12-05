Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.63), with a volume of 167871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.58).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Beeks Financial Cloud Group

The stock has a market cap of £190.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,200.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

In related news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 300,000 shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($991,105.46). 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Free Report)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.