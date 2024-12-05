Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 9,599 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,368 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $3,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $142,170,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,809,386.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,387.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

