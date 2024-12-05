Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 147,920 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 30.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 284,046 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,745 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $118.00 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average of $129.80.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

