Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 120,011 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

