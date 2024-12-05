Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 643.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $488.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.46.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.