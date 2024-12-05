Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WINN. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,081,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 361,398 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

