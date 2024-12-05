Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Purchases $500,738.35 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,738.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,313,645 shares in the company, valued at $379,131,083.45. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 444 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,389.40.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,422 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 384 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $207.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,852.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari purchased 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $210.96 per share, with a total value of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari purchased 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

NYSE:BH opened at $224.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $228.98.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

