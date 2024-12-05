Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
