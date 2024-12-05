BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.64 and last traded at $116.98. Approximately 130,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 811,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BioNTech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

