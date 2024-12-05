BIT Mining’s (BTCM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

BIT Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $3.26 on Thursday. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIT Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

