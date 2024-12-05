Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 13416375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTDR. B. Riley cut their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

