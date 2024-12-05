Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $1.96. Bitfarms shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 5,105,346 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Up 7.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

The company has a market capitalization of $969.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Bitfarms by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,582,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,400 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.