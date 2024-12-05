BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock Position Decreased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMEZ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,601,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 332,509,307.52. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 99,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,113 in the last ninety days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.60. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.08 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1769 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

