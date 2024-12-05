BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,034.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,000.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $892.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $742.22 and a 1 year high of $1,068.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.