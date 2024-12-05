Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Chrysty Esperanza Sells 2,865 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,325. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Chrysty Esperanza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,964 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,120.00.
Block Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.50. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Trading of Block
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Block from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.21.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQ
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.