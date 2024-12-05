Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Sells $227,299.80 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $227,299.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,824 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,598.40. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BPMC stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

