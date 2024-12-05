BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.06. 12,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 67,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4,237.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,934 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

