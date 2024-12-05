BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.06. 12,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 67,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 Stock Picks for Year-End: 1 to Keep, 1 to Cut
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Telehealth Stocks That Could Gain from Trump’s New FDA Pick
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- SPY-TLT Spread Deviation Puts These S&P 500 Stocks in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.