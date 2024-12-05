Boston Sand & Gravel (OTC:BSND) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Boston Sand & Gravel Co. (OTC:BSND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $800.00 and last traded at $800.00. 46 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $790.00.

Boston Sand & Gravel Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $815.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.99.

About Boston Sand & Gravel

(Get Free Report)

Boston Sand & Gravel Co provides ready mixed concrete and aggregate products to the construction and landscaping industries in southeastern New England. The company offers ready mix concrete that include specialty mixes for winter concrete, slurry walls, and drilled shafts, as well as sand and aggregate, concrete blocks, and green products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Sand & Gravel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Sand & Gravel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.