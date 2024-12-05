BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.0 million-$279.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.6 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $444,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998,222.89. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

