BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.30. BRF shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 317,219 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get BRF alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRF

BRF Stock Performance

BRF Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. This is a positive change from BRF’s previous — dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. BRF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,692,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BRF by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,533 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in BRF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,776,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 216,693 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BRF by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BRF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.