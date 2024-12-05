BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,909 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after buying an additional 4,798,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after buying an additional 114,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,276,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,313,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,911,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,716,000 after buying an additional 240,385 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

