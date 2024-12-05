BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,566 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

