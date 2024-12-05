Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ALXO stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
