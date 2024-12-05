Brokerages Set Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Target Price at C$3.43

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CXB

Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$80,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. Insiders have sold a total of 232,721 shares of company stock worth $637,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$2.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.90.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.