Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) PT at C$205.10

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$205.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total transaction of C$144,051.88. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$268.84 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$186.71 and a 12-month high of C$273.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$252.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$244.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

