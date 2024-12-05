Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:CP FY2024 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$97.93 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

