Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) is RTW Investments LP’s 10th Largest Position

RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,024 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises about 3.5% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 2.30% of Bruker worth $240,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4,875.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 470,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 460,722 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,046,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRKR opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

