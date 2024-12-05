Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Bunge Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 156.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 39.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Bunge Global by 273.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $5,203,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

