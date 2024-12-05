Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of BY stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.15. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 104.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

